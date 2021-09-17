Shocking! Man Kills Son In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

By WCE 2
father murders son
The Dead Body Of The Son Being Recovered

Kandhamal: In a shocking case, a man has allegedly murdered his son in Pangurumila village under Baliguda Police Station of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

According to reports, the father has killed his son and later buries the body in the forest near Pangurumila village under Baliguda Police Station.

The body of the youth was recovered by police after the local Sarpanch lodged a complaint in this regard.

Locals however say that the father killed the son with the help of his two other sons.

The accused father and two other sons have been detained by the Baliguda police for further interrogation.

The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha: 3 people swept away while collecting wood from the flood waters in Keonjhar

State

Covid-19 claims 4 lives in Odisha, toll rises to 8,122

State

Four arrested in minor gangrape case in Rairangpur

State

2 Government Offices Shut Down In Bhubaneswar After Detection Of Covid Positives

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online