Shocking! Man Kills Son In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

Kandhamal: In a shocking case, a man has allegedly murdered his son in Pangurumila village under Baliguda Police Station of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

According to reports, the father has killed his son and later buries the body in the forest near Pangurumila village under Baliguda Police Station.

The body of the youth was recovered by police after the local Sarpanch lodged a complaint in this regard.

Locals however say that the father killed the son with the help of his two other sons.

The accused father and two other sons have been detained by the Baliguda police for further interrogation.

The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.