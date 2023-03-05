Shocking, man kills mother in Odisha over family dispute

Jajpur Town: In a shocking incident, a man has killed his mother over a family dispute in Jajpur Town of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bindhani Sahi, Binjharpur police station of Jajpur district. A son allegedly killed his mother with a sharp weapon.

The deceased has been identified as Premlata the wife of Shukdev Ojha. The alleged murderer son has been identified as Gopal Ojha.

The reason for the murder however is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that the murder took place due to a family dispute.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started investigation. The accused son Gopal Ojha is missing from the scene of crime.