Shocking! Man Kills Father In Mayurbhanj Of Odisha

Udala: In a shocking incident that took place on Tuesday night, a man has allegedly been shot dead by his son in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kasikundal village under Udala block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

The son allegedly killed his father over a family feud, say reports.

Reports suggest that, there was a heated argument between the son and the father duo due to some family issues. The argument turned ugly and the son ended up killing his father.

The son has been identified as Kailash Nayak and the deceased father has been identified as Tilu Nayak.

The duo had a heated argument as the son was sitting and eating his food. All of a sudden in a fit of rage, Kailash took a country-made gun kept at their house and shot his father at point-blank range. This killed Tilu instantaneously on the spot.

It is noteworthy that, the Udala police reached the spot after being informed about the incident by the locals. By that time, Kailash had fled the crime scene with his wife and children.

The police has however, recovered the gun used by Kailash to kill his father. A manhunt has been launched by the police.