Shocking! Man kills brother in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his younger brother in Cuttack city of Odisha on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Baunsa gali of Dargha bazar area of Cuttack.

A man has allegedly stabbed his younger brother with a knife killing him on the spot. The reason behind the murder is said to be a family feud.

The neighbours immediately informed the police. The Dargha bazar police reached the spot and immediately started investigation into the matter.

The attacker has been identified as Ajimula Khan and the deceased has been identified as Safiulla Khan.

The attacker has been detained by the police and is being questioned further.

Further details awaited.