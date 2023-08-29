Shocking! Man kills brother in Bhanjanagar of Odisha

Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his younger brother in Bhanjanagar city of Odisha on Tuesday.

The murder happened in Adheibaranga village under Kabisuryanagar police station limits. The incident took place due to a family quarrel, said the IIC of Kabisuryanagar police station.

A man has allegedly stabbed his younger brother with a sword killing him on the spot. The reason behind the murder is said to be a family feud.

The neighbours heard the shrieks and immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and immediately started investigation into the matter.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.