Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Shocking! Man kills brother in Bhanjanagar of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his younger brother in Bhanjanagar city of Odisha on Tuesday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
man kills brother in bhanjanagar
Representational Image

Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his younger brother in Bhanjanagar city of Odisha on Tuesday.

The murder happened in Adheibaranga village under Kabisuryanagar police station limits. The incident took place due to a family quarrel, said the IIC of Kabisuryanagar police station.

In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his younger brother in Cuttack city of Odisha on Monday. The incident has been reported from Bhanjanagar city in Ganjam district of Odisha.

A man has allegedly stabbed his younger brother with a sword killing him on the spot. The reason behind the murder is said to be a family feud.

The neighbours heard the shrieks and immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and immediately started investigation into the matter.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like

Odisha: Sevayats fight in Lingaraj temple, daily rituals suspended

Team of 5 doctors fly to Odisha’s Malkangiri under Mukhyamantri Vayuseva Yojana

Odisha: Man attacked and killed by elephant in Dhenkanal

Tragic! Farmer couple trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Angul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans