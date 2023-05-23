Shocking! Man kills brother and 3 of his family in Odisha

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a man has killed the entire family of his brother in Bargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday. According to available reports, the killing occurred over a property dispute say preliminary reports.

The bodies of the man, his wife and his two children a boy and a girl were found drenched in blood, said reports. The bodies were recovered from inside a house.

The incident has been reported from Jikjhiki village under Bhatli police limits in Bargarh district of Odisha. The dead bodies of four people of a family was found inside a house in the village.

From a preliminary investigation it is suspected to be murder. The reason is behind the killings is however unclear. It is however suspected to be due to a property related angle.

The four dead bodies have been recovered and seized by the Bhatli police. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Investigation by the police and scientific team is underway at the scene.

The alleged murder has been committed allegedly by the younger brother of the deceased man. The alleged perpetrator of the crime has been detained by the police. He is being questioned relating to the motive behind the shocking incident.