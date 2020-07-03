Man kills 20-day-old son in Odisha’s Nabarangpur, arrested

Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating his 20-day-old son in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The accused has been identified as Basudev Jani, a resident Baghdangri of village under Jharigam police limits in the district.

According to reports, Basudev and his wife Kamai Pujari were involved in a heated argument over some family issues at around 7 PM on June 29.

Then, Basudev took away their newborn baby from his wife’s lap and ran away from the place on the same night. Their family members tried to search them but in vain.

On June 30, Kamai lodged a missing complaint at Jharigam police station after her husband did not return home.

Jharigam Police however managed to nab Jani today and he later confessed of killing the newborn boy.

The accused has tied the body with a stone before dumping it into a nearby nullah, police said.

Meanwhile, police recovered the body of the child from the nullah and started further investigation into the matter.