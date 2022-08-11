Shocking! Man killed by younger brother-nephew over land dispute in Boudh district

Shocking! Man killed by younger brother-nephew over land dispute in Boudh district

Boudh: In a shocking incident, father and son allegedly killed younger brother today by chasing the victim in the market.

The incident took place in Lunibahal village under Purunacuttack police limits of Boudh district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Jharia Barik of Jubrajpur and the accused have been identified as father Subash Barik and his son Asit Barik.

It has come to knowledge that, Subash and Asit murdered Jharia over land dispute.

According to reports, Jharia went to Lunibahal market to sell puja items, while he was selling in the market his younger brother Subash along with his son Asit brutally attacked Jharia.

Subash and Asit allegedly chased and beat Jharia with bamboo sticks, later they slit Jharia’s throat and stabbed him with a scissor and absconded from the spot.

Local people rescued Jharia and rushed him to Purunacuttack Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment, however he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

On the other hand, Purunacuttack Police nabbed both the accused near Sarasara and started a probe into the matter.