Shocking! Man held for selling kidney of wife in Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Malkangiri: In a bizarre incident, a man was arrested today for selling kidney of his wife. He reportedly spent the money for himself.

The incident took place in Kotameta village in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Prasant Kundu.
According to reports, Kundu was married (to this woman) twelve years ago, and the couple has a daughter and a son.

The man and his wife were having family disturbances in their relationship over dowry related issues.

Irate over un-fulfilment of dowry demands, Kundu allegedly sold the kidney of his wife and spent the money himself which he got from selling the kidney.

Later, Kundu’s wife lodged a complaint regarding the matter in Malkangiri Police station.

Police initiated a probe into the matter, arrested the accused Kundu and forwarded him to the court.

It is to be noted that, similarly incident has happened in November 27, 2021. Where a man in Thiruvanthapuram was arrested by the police for allegedly attacking his wife and children, after she backed out of donating her kidney to help him settle his debts.

