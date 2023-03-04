Shocking! Man held for raping 12-year-old daughter in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter in Lanjigarh area of Kalahandi district.

The accused is a resident of Lanjigarh area of Kalahandi district was arrested on basis of complaint lodged by the mother of the girl and the victim.

The accused took his wife and daughter along with him to Kerala for job five months back. After staying there for a month the wife found out that his daughter was being sexually abused by his own father and returned back home.

The accused returned back from Kerala last seven days back and then sexually abused his daughter again.

The matter came to fore when the minor daughter and mother filed a complaint at the Lanjigarh police station. Later he was arrested.

The duo have been medically examined. Later, the accused have been court-forwarded.

