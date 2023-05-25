Shocking! Man hacks wife in Odisha, carries head back home

Gajapati: In a shocking incident reported from Gajapati district in Odisha, a man has allegedly hacked his wife and separated her head from her body and thrown it into the fields.

According to reports, this gruesome incident has taken place under Kashinagar police station limits in Gajapati district in Odisha on Thursday.

The alleged offender, that is the husband has been identified as Muna Karji. He had allegedly gone to the agricultural lands with his wife in the morning, said reliable reports.

The villagers were shocked to see Muna returning from the fields with the head of his wife in his hand. He then kept the head right in front of the door of his house.

The shocked villagers immediately informed the local police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and found Muna sitting coolly besides the cut head.

The man then confessed that he had killed his wife and hacked her. He had then separated the head from the body. He further added that he had left the body in the field and brought the head back home.

They immediately sprung into action and arrested the accused husband. The police seized the body from the field and the head from the house and sent it for postmortem.

However the reason behind the gruesome murder is yet to be revealed. The police is investigating into the matter, detailed report in this shocking case is awaited.