Shocking! Man carries snake to hospital in Bhadrak of Odisha after being bitten

Bhadrak: Man carries snake to hospital in Bhadrak of Odisha after being bitten by it, shocks everyone around say reliable reports.

According to reports, the snake bit a man but even then he did not let go of the snake. The young man caught the snake that bit him and reached the hospital, said reports on Friday.

The incident took place in Muslim Sahi of Ward No. 11 under Basudebpur Municipality of Bhadrak District. The locals were surprised to see such an incident.

The young man has been identified as Sajan Ali, son of Sheik Sahajat Ali. Yesterday, the 26-year-old son of Sheik Sajan Ali, was bitten by a snake allegedly while cleaning the garbage outside their house, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, when Sajan saw the poisonous snake going inside the house and tried to get it out and in turn the snake bit him. Sajan’s family took him to the hospital, he is said to be in a critical condition.

Along with this, the snake was put in a box and taken to the hospital. As Sajan’s condition was critical, the doctor referred him to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for further treatment, said reliable reports.