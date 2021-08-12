Shocking! Man bites snake in Odisha’s Jajpur district: Watch

Jajpur road: In a shocking and rare incident a man was reportedly bit a snake to take revenge as the snake bit him when he was returning to home after work. The incident took place in Gambharipatia village in Salijanga panchayat under Danagadi block of Jajpur district in Odisha on Wednesday night.

As per reports, 45 years old Kishore Badara of Gambharipatia was returning home in the evening after working in the paddy field for the day. On his way to home he was bitten by a snake. It was a common krait. Within no time, he found the snake and bit it in return to take revenge, he said. He also drank blood of the snake, he added.

Following the incident he came to the village and brought the snake with him, which was perhaps dead by then. He intimated the whole incident to his wife. Also, he was seen loitering in the village at night while exhibiting the snake to others.

Despite, falling victim of snake bite Kishore however did not visited any hospital for treatment. Rather, he opted for sorcery and visited a place called Galisandhi, which is regarded as a healing centre of the tribal people. Of course, he is health wise doing well.