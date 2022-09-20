Shocking! Man beats younger brother to death in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly beaten his younger brother to death on Monday here in the capital city of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Rajmohan Senapati and the accused as Bishwamohan Senapati. Besides, both are the residents of Kalapathar area in Nayagarh district, said sources.

According to reports, the duo shifted to Bhubaneswar for preparation of competitive exams. Whereas, one shifted to Nayapalli and the other to Baramunda .

Meanwhile, Rajmohan started consuming alcohol on a daily basis and he allegedly stole money from his house. Yesterday, Bishwamohan scolded Rajmohan over his unethical activities. Soon, the scenario turned ugly and a heated altercation took place between them.

It is to be noted that, irate over his younger brother, Bishwamohan grabbed an iron pipe, which was present inside the room and started beating Rajmohan with it.

Later sources said, Rajmohan showed symptoms of illness after the severe beating. Soon his brother along with his friends rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

However sadly, Rajmohan was declared brought dead by the doctors of the hospital. Later reportedly, Bishwamohan was arrested by the police in the charge of murder and he was booked under the Section 302 of IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, details awaited.