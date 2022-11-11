Shocking! Man arrested after wife files complaints against him of running gay-sex racket in Odisha, watch

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after his wife filed a police complaint against him of running a gay-sex racket in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Chiranjit Khilar, a native of Soro area of the district had reportedly married a woman of Khaira in 2019. However, two months after their marriage his wife got surprised after knowing that he was a gay and was running a gay sex racket.

Chiranjit’s wife tried her best to make him understand and stay away from such illegal activities. But, instead of obeying her, he was allegedly forcing her to the sex racket saying him that this is the means to earn a huge amount of money easily.

Chiranjit’s wife for the last four years gave him always a second chance thinking that he would change and give up such illegal activities. But as he continued the illegal jobs and realizing that he is not going to change, she filed a complaint against him at the Soro Police station recently.

Acting on the written complaint, police started a probe and arrested Chiranjit and forwarded him to the court.

Meanwhile, the woman leveled a serious allegation against the IIC of Soro Police station saying that the officer supporting her husband tried to solve the issue. She was also given an offer of Rs 1 lakh to withdraw the case. But, as she did not, Chiranjit though was arrested but has been framed on some weaker section of the IPC. “He married me by cheating. He had said that he was an engineer but he is working at a company as a mechanic. But he is involved in sex racket. He dresses up like a woman to get customers. He keeps physical relationships with both males and females. I was harassed by the in-laws when protested his illegal activities. My mother-in-law, sister-in-law and husband beat me up and tried to kill me, which is why I filed a complaint at Soro Police station,” she informed.

“The police officer at Soro Police station also advised me to receive Rs 1 lakh given by my husband to solve the case mutually. He has not been framed as per the complaint I have filed against him. I went to the office of the district Superintendent of Police (SP) to inform him about the matter. However, as the SP was not present, I submitted my grievances at the Additional SP’s office seeking stringent action against him so that stringent action will be taken against him,” she alleged.

