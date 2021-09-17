Shocking! Lover Kills Girlfriend’s Husband In Broad Daylight In Odisha

Parlakhemundi: In a shocking incident, a murder has taken place in broad daylight in Jirang village under Rayagada police station limits in Gajapati district. A lover has allegedly killed his girlfriend’s husband in broad daylight.

Ranjit Dandia of Rashibad village, along with his wife and one-year-old daughter, were on their way to their mother-in-law’s house in an auto when near the market in Jirang village.

When suddenly Bapuni Archie of Ganjam district came on a motorcycle and brutally murdered Ranjit.

The alleged assailant stabbed Ranjit Dandia three times. Ranjit was immediately rushed to the Paralakhemundi District Headquarter Hospital (DHH)but was pronounced dead.

But Jirang police reached the scene and was able to apprehend the killer. According to family sources, the killings were the result of a series of altercations between Ranjit and his wife.