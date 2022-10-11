Shocking! Lover hacked to death by girlfriend’s brother with axe in Kandhamal

Phulbani: In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed his sister’s lover with an axe and surrendered before police later.

The incident took place in Tadabadi village under Sarangada police station limits here in the district headquarters of Kandhamal district in Odisha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Mallick of Kulapadar village.

According to reports, Pradeep along with his friends had gone to Tadabadi village to meet his lover.

After learning about the fact that, Pradeep has come to meet his sister, the accused brother got enraged over this fact.

As a result, the accused brother brutally killed Pradeep.

After murdering Pradeep, the accused alleged carried pradeep’s body on bike for 4 km and threw the body in Badabadi jungle.

Later, the accused surrendered before the police.

In the meantime, the police has arrested the accused and initiated a probe into the matter.

