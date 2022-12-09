Shocking! Kangaroo court in Odisha’s capital, victim critical: WATCH

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a kangaroo court has taken place in Bhubaneswar and the video of the incident has become viral.

What is more significant is that the incident has taken place in the capital city of Odisha.

Further, it is worth mentioning that, one of the abused minors felt so insulted after the punishment in the kangaroo court that he attempted to commit suicide.

The minor after being made to kneel down before the huge crowd drank Phenyl, became critical and is now being treated at Capital Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that the minor is still in the hospital.

On the other hand, the Khandagiri police has conducted a marathon raid in the villages nearby said reliable reports. The police are conducting house-to-house raids after a complaint has been filed in the police station.

The news of the Kangaroo Court in Bhubaneswar had first been telecast on KalingaTV and it has become a major topic of discussion.

According to reports, the five people who were punished by the kangaroo court were passing comments at girls when locals spotted them.

They were asked to kneel by holding their ears in the middle of a public road. This incident was reported from near the Pala mandap in Baramuda area of Bhubaneswar.

The locals during the kangaroo court had also threatened to ostracize them from the village, said sources.