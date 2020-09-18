Maoists murder jawan in Chattishgarh
Image Credit: OpIndia

Shocking! Jawan Brutally Murdered In Odisha- Chattisgarh Border

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident a Jawan was brutally murdered in Odisha – Chhattishgarh border area, yesterday.

The Jawan was shot by the Maoists on the peripheries of Gangulur village  in Bijepur district of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased personel has been identified as Maluram Suryabanshi and served in the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

Related News

Odisha GRS Dies In A Road Mishap, 3 Injured

36 Ganja smugglers arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri for…

Mao-prone area of Malkangiri district gets Mobile…

Home Guard Killed By Ganja Peddlers In Odisha’s…

According to sources, Maluram was kidnapped by Maoists  five days ago. However today in the morning the body of the the personnel was found in the Gangulur village with bullet wounds.

The Gangulur area committee Maoist organisation has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

The police rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the incident. The cops seized the body and have sent it for an autopsy.

A combing operation is underway in the adjoining areas to trace the Maoist organisation.

 

You might also like
Nation

Paytm App Taken Off Google Play Store, Policy Violations Cited

State

+ 2 Cut Off Marks Released In Various Colleges Of Odisha, Check Details

State

CBI Raids Residence Of Senior Odisha Politician Debi Mishra, In Connection To…

State

13 Districts In Odisha Issued Yellow Warning, Fishermen Asked Not To Venture Into The…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7