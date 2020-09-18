Malkangiri: In a shocking incident a Jawan was brutally murdered in Odisha – Chhattishgarh border area, yesterday.

The Jawan was shot by the Maoists on the peripheries of Gangulur village in Bijepur district of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased personel has been identified as Maluram Suryabanshi and served in the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

According to sources, Maluram was kidnapped by Maoists five days ago. However today in the morning the body of the the personnel was found in the Gangulur village with bullet wounds.

The Gangulur area committee Maoist organisation has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

The police rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the incident. The cops seized the body and have sent it for an autopsy.

A combing operation is underway in the adjoining areas to trace the Maoist organisation.