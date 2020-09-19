Drunk men kills a youth in Balangir
Shocking! Inebriated Men Murder Youth In Odisha’s Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: A group of inebriated persons murdered a youth after a heated exchange of words in Balangir district of Odisha.

The incident occurred near Railway level-crossing in Beherapali locality of Balangir city late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Keshav Kumbhar, a resident of Burla of Sambalpur city.

According to the reports, Keshav and his brother had come to Balangir city in order to meet their relatives on September 16.

However, last night when Keshav and his brother were returning back home from the local market, they were attacked by some inebriated persons. They received fatal wounds by the alcohol bottles.

While Keshav died on the spot while his brother sustained serious injuries.

On being informed, the town police reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed him to the  nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, the police have arrested one of the convict, while other have fled from the scene.

Investigation in this case is underway and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other convicts.

