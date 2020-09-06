Man Kills Mother
Representational Image (Pic Credits: ToI)

Shocking Incident! Drunk Man Murders Mother In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: A man has allegedly killed his mother in a inebriated state in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The incident has taken place in Dudhiasole village under Shayamakhunta police limits. The body of the woman was seized by the cops and sent for post-mortem.

Related News

Anubhav Mohanty Files A 47-Page Petition Against Wife…

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap In Ganjam

Woman Turns Good Samaritan, Feeds Stray Dogs Twice Daily…

Youth Found Hanging Under Mysterious Circumstances In…

The son has been identified as Buddhu Singh. He was in a drunk state when he attacked his mother. The reason of the attack is said to be a family feud.

The attacker’s mother succumbed on the spot. The locals heard the shriek and rushed to the spot only to find the woman in a pool of blood, dead.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested the man.

You might also like
State

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Check Latest Jobs for 10th, 12th and Graduates

State

7th Pay Commission: Modi government released CGEGIS table for central employees, know…

State

BSF saves ailing woman’s life in Maoist-hit Malkangiri district of Odisha

State

Gruesome Murder Of A Youth In Odisha’s Subarnapur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7