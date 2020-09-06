Baripada: A man has allegedly killed his mother in a inebriated state in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The incident has taken place in Dudhiasole village under Shayamakhunta police limits. The body of the woman was seized by the cops and sent for post-mortem.

The son has been identified as Buddhu Singh. He was in a drunk state when he attacked his mother. The reason of the attack is said to be a family feud.

The attacker’s mother succumbed on the spot. The locals heard the shriek and rushed to the spot only to find the woman in a pool of blood, dead.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested the man.