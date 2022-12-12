Shocking! Illegal liquor unit busted at private school in Odisha

Sundargarh: Excise department sleuths have busted an illegal liquor unit in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Phuljhar under Bisra police station in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The Excise Department has allegedly seized as much as 936 litres of spurious foreign liquor from the private school premises during the raid.

Two people identified as Pawan Kumar Mittal and Surendra Baidaik were involved in the racket and have been arrested in this connection.

Mittal was allegedly running the illegal bottling unit while Baidaik was the owner of the private school in which the plant was set up.

Further details awaited in this case.