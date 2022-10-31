Shocking! Husband kills wife in Odisha due to minor altercation

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a husband has allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage in Sundergarh district of Odisha in Monday.

The incident has been reported from the check gate slum of Deogaon area. The deceased woman has been identified as Manju Sandil.

The husband has been caught by the police and detained in the police station.

According to report, there was a verbal altercation between the husband and wife and in a fit of rage the husband killed his wife.

The woman shouted out of pain and fear as she was being attacked. They reached the spot and found Manju in a pool of blood.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and took her to the nearby hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police has sent the body for postmortem. Further details awaited.