Shocking! Hot Curry Poured On Hotel Employee In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident occurred in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

According to reports, pipping hot gravy was poured on the head of a hotel employee.

The employee allegedly had a verbal duel and hot fish curry was poured on his head in a hotel situated near Vani Vihar square.

The yet-to-be-identified hotel employee is said to be critical and has been rushed to the Capital Hospital.

The person who attacked the employee has been arrested by the Sahid Nagar police. He has been identified as Managobinda Sahoo. He is a florist by profession.

The police is enquiring into the whereabouts of the attacker.

