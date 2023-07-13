Shocking, father kills and hangs daughter and lover in Odisha’s Kalahandi!

In a distressing incident at Odisha's Kalahandi, a young couple was brutally murdered. The three accused have been arrested by the police.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
Kalahandi: In a disturbing incident of honor killing, a father killed his daughter in Odisha’s Kalahandi.

A young couple was brutally murdered in Bhavanipatna city. The incident came into light after the Dharamgarh police arrested the three individuals in connection with the double murder.

The victims have been identified as Sunil Patel and Jemamani Patel, both minors. They hailed from Banjipadar village, under the jurisdiction of Dharamgarh Police station, in Kalahandi. The young couple has been involved in a relationship for almost two years. While Sunil’s family supported their relationship, Jemamani’s family strongly opposed.

On June 30, the couple ran away from their home and hid at an abandoned mill in Gotaguda village. Upon finding about their hideout, Jemamani’s father, Kaneshwar Patel, accompanied by her uncle and another man tracked them down. They brutally strangled the couple to death.

Reportedly, Jemamani’s father hung the lifeless bodies from a tree, staging it as suicide.

Earlier on July 2, Jemamani’s father had filed a complaint at the Dharamgarh Police station for seeking the police’s help in tracking down the couple. Upon investigation, the police arrested Kaneshwar Pater, his brother and the third person who had accompanied them.

