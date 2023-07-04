Shocking! Family ostracized for inter-caste marriage in Bhubaneswar

As per reports, a family has allegedly been ostracized in Raghunathpur village under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Family ostracized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In today’s modern world too, the age-old Feudalism still exist in the society. One such incident has come not from any rural area, but from Bhubaneswar, the State Capital City of Odisha. As per reports, a family has allegedly been ostracized in Raghunathpur village under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The matter of ostracism came to the light after the victim’s family narrated their plight before the media allegedly after police did not take any action even four days after they filed a complaint seeking justice.

Must Read

Skyrocketing vegetable price! After tomato price rise, now…

Group clash in Maharishi College leaves one injured, third…

KIIT Shines in Times Higher Education Young University…

One Rambha Dalei was living in Raghunathpur village along with her husband, who is a paralysis patient, and three daughters. However, ever since one of her daughters married into a family belonging to another caste, a fine of Rs 30, 000 was imposed on them.

However, as Rambha could not pay the fine amount, her family was boycotted by the villagers. Besides, her family is not allowed to take part in any of the social functions held in the village.

You might also like
State

All the +2 and degree colleges in Subarnapur district to be Transformed under 5T…

State

Unique protest against PC in Odisha! Congress activists offer vegetables over alleged…

State

Digapahandi bus accident: Yet another victim succumbs to injuries

State

Watch: Medical students of VIMSAR and MKCG clash during college festival…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans