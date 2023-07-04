Shocking! Family ostracized for inter-caste marriage in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In today’s modern world too, the age-old Feudalism still exist in the society. One such incident has come not from any rural area, but from Bhubaneswar, the State Capital City of Odisha. As per reports, a family has allegedly been ostracized in Raghunathpur village under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The matter of ostracism came to the light after the victim’s family narrated their plight before the media allegedly after police did not take any action even four days after they filed a complaint seeking justice.

One Rambha Dalei was living in Raghunathpur village along with her husband, who is a paralysis patient, and three daughters. However, ever since one of her daughters married into a family belonging to another caste, a fine of Rs 30, 000 was imposed on them.

However, as Rambha could not pay the fine amount, her family was boycotted by the villagers. Besides, her family is not allowed to take part in any of the social functions held in the village.