Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into a minor girl gang rape case which had occurred in Bhubaneswar earlier this year.

Informing about the case, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said that an FIR has been lodged against two employees of an electronic media, a police personnel and his two associates in Bhubaneswar Mahila Police Station on August 30.

In the FIR, a woman alleged that the accused persons had repeatedly raped her minor daughter between March and April 2020, Dash added.

The DCP further said, “We have taken the minor gang rape cases seriously and formed a special team for investigation. Different angle of the case is being looked into. We have transferred the case to the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.”