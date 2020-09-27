Shocking! Elderly couple attempt self-immolation outside police station in Odisha

Balasore: An elderly couple attempted to self-immolate in front of Baliapala police station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

According to reports, one Anant Giri and Arjun Giri of Rautura village are forcefully building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land which reportedly belongs to Gaurang Panigrahi, an elderly person of the same village.

Panigrahi had appraised about the matter to the Baliapala Tehsildar and also had filed a police complaint. However, no action has been taken against the accused despite his repeated request.

Panigrahi had also approached the local court over the issue and the court also has issued a stay order. However, the construction of the house is still underway. When Panigrahi and his wife protested the forceful construction, the accused threatened to kill them.

Annoyed over the apathetic nature of the police and the Tehsildar and finding no other means, the elderly couple tried to kill themselves by setting themselves on fire.

Some cops intervened and rescued them. They also said to have started an investigation into the matter.

Basta SDPO meanwhile said that a probe will be initiated and stringent action would be taken against the accused persons.