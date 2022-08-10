Shocking! Differently-abled man beaten, humiliated at de-addiction centre in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a shocking incident, a differently-abled man was beaten up with plastic pipe and humiliated at a de-addiction centre at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The video of the incident has now surfaced in the internet.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the differently-abled man was beaten up and humiliated by the owner of the de-addiction centre, who has been identified as Abani Pati, and his associates, who are yet to be identified.

Abani and his associates can be seen thrashing the divyang man despite his plea to not to beat him. Apart from beating, the accused are also can be seen forcing him to lick his feet.

It is to be noted here that there have been complaints of such misconduct and tortures against the de-addiction centre previously. However, no action was taken against its owner or his aides.

However, with the surface of the video of the differently-abled man, locals have started to raise several questions like how the rehabilitation centre was functioning under such circumstances and why no action has been taken against its owner. But now it is expected that the cops will take action against all those who are involved in such inhuman activities at the centre.

