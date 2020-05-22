Shocking! Dead body of Women unearthed for compensation in Odisha’s Bhadrak Greedy family members’ failed attempt to get compensation

Bhadrak: In a failed attempt, the family members and relatives unearthed dead body of a woman to claim compensation in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

While the death was due to some other reason, they tried to show that the woman died due to cyclone Amphan. Yet, the attempt turned futile.

The incident took place in Barodiha village under Daro panchayat in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

As per reports, one Jyotsnarani Das (55) died on May 20, the day when Cyclone Amphan crossed Odisha before making landfall in West Bengal. After her death the woman’s family members and relatives buried her dead body in the burial ground.

However, after the funeral rites were finished, some people approached the family members and persuaded them that they can take benefit of the happening by posing the death due to cyclone Amphan.

Accordingly, the family members unearthed the body and informed the Tehsildar and Police to seize the body as the woman died due to cyclone Amphan.

However, as the Tehsildar was aware of the fact from the beginning he did not even visited the place. Hence, finding it to be a failed attempt, the family members again buried the body.