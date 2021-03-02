Shocking, Covid Testing Kits Of VSSUT Students In Odisha Said To Be Faulty

By WCE 2
vssut covid
File Photo

Sambalpur: The Covid testing kits with which the students at VSSUT, Burla had been tested for Covid have been said to be faulty said authorities. 

The Covid testing kits were faulty and none of the students have tested positive, informed the Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, PK Mohapatra. 

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla of Sambalpur district in Odisha had been declared a containment zone after 25 students were tested to be Covid positive.

Reports said more than 25 students have been infected with Covid in the past two days. 16 students are being held at the temporary Covid isolation ward on the campus.

But all the above information have been denied by the Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha. 

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar Seized In Odisha, 1 Arrested

State

Jeweller Looted Off Gold Ornaments In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

State

Covid Tally Rises In Odisha As 74 Test Positive In 24 Hrs

State

4 Child Labourers Rescued In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.