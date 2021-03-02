Shocking, Covid Testing Kits Of VSSUT Students In Odisha Said To Be Faulty

Sambalpur: The Covid testing kits with which the students at VSSUT, Burla had been tested for Covid have been said to be faulty said authorities.

The Covid testing kits were faulty and none of the students have tested positive, informed the Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, PK Mohapatra.

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla of Sambalpur district in Odisha had been declared a containment zone after 25 students were tested to be Covid positive.

Reports said more than 25 students have been infected with Covid in the past two days. 16 students are being held at the temporary Covid isolation ward on the campus.

But all the above information have been denied by the Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha.