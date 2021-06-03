Shocking! Burnt Body Of Girl Recovered From House Of Doctor In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2
body of girl odisha
Representational Image Courtesy: Amazon

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a burnt body of a girl has been recovered by the police from the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the burnt dead body of a girl was found from the residence of a doctor in Bhimtangi area of Bhubaneswar.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the body of the girl has charred beyond recognition said sources.

The Airfield police has reached the spot and has started investigation in this matter. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. 

Further details awaited.

