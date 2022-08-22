Shocking! Bomb Hurled In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar, See Details

Bhubaneswar: There has been a bomb hurling incident in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on late Sunday night.

According to reports, the incident has taken place under the Airfield police station limits.

Two people have been injured in the incident and have been admitted to AIMS.

The miscreant who hurled the bomb has been identified as Akshay.

Allegedly there was an altercation between two rival groups on Janmashtami following which the bombing took place.

The Commissionerate Police reached the the spot and started investigating into the matter.

According to sources, the miscreant Akshay is a habitual offender.

The Bhubaneswar DCP has informed that very soon the miscreant shall be arrested and necessary action shall be taken against him.