Shocking! Body Parts Found In Garbage Dump In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2
body parts bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident on late Thursday evening body parts (human limbs) were found strewn in a garbage dump in a posh locality of Odisha’s capital.

According to reports, locals spotted the dismembered body parts (a hand and a feet of a human) dumped near a road side  garbage bin kept in the Housing Board Corporation Colony situated in Kharvelnagar Area of Bhubaneswar.

Locals reported the incident to the police. The Kharvelnagar police immediately reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The trace for the the missing head and other body parts has been initiated. The missing persons in Bhubaneswar are being checked to match the description of the body said police sources.

