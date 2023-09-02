Shocking, body of youth recovered from middle of the road in Odisha!

Narsinghpur: The dead body of the youth was recovered from the middle of a busy road in Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district in Odisha, said reliable reports on Saturday.

According to reports, the dead body has been recovered from Talmunduli Road, Kankarodi, Badamba Block, Cuttack. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Santosh Biswal of Badamba village. The family of the deceased has alleged that he was killed due to previous enmity.

Some people were in conflict with the deceased, informed his family members and friends. As there was no permanent solution to the fights, they spoke to Maniabandha police station. It is worth mentioning that later, he was threatened to be killed at various occasions.

Reports said that, this morning when he went to drink tea he did not return home. The family members recovered the body of Satya on the gravel road of Talamunduli. The police reached the spot and started investigation.

The police have seized the body and sent it for postmortem. It is yet to be ascertained whether the death is a murder or not. A deatiled report in this regard is awaited.