Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Shocking! A positive patient administered B positive blood in Cuttack of Odisha

In a shocking incident, an A positive patient has been administered B positive blood in Cuttack city of Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
blood types and strokes
Photo Credit: IANS

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, an A positive patient has been administered B positive blood in Cuttack city of Odisha.

According to reports, after a blood test, the family came to know that it was B positive blood group. The patient fell seriously ill while receiving blood transfusion at a private hospital in Cuttack.

The hospital authorities immediately stopped the procedure and conducted a blood test. The report confirmed that the patient was A positive but had been administered B Positive blood.

Dr Chandraka Prasad Das, Director of Red Cross Blood Bank, reacted to the incident. He said that an inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

It is not known whether the mistake was made by us (the Red Cross Blood Bank) or by the private hospital, Director of Red Cross Blood Bank in Cuttack added.

We will take strict action on the people involved if we have committed any errors. The families of the patients have been asked to submit all the documents in support of their claim.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

You might also like

Train canceled from Bhubaneswar till 31 August

Shopkeepers body recovered from shop veranda in Bargarh of Odisha

Dead body of woman recovered from Mahanadi river bed in Odisha

7 bolbom devotees injured in bike collision in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans