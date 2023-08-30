Shocking! A positive patient administered B positive blood in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, an A positive patient has been administered B positive blood in Cuttack city of Odisha.

According to reports, after a blood test, the family came to know that it was B positive blood group. The patient fell seriously ill while receiving blood transfusion at a private hospital in Cuttack.

The hospital authorities immediately stopped the procedure and conducted a blood test. The report confirmed that the patient was A positive but had been administered B Positive blood.

Dr Chandraka Prasad Das, Director of Red Cross Blood Bank, reacted to the incident. He said that an inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

It is not known whether the mistake was made by us (the Red Cross Blood Bank) or by the private hospital, Director of Red Cross Blood Bank in Cuttack added.

We will take strict action on the people involved if we have committed any errors. The families of the patients have been asked to submit all the documents in support of their claim.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.