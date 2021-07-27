Shocking! 8-year-old minor boy critical as man pours hot water on him in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Anandapur: In a heart-stirring incident an 8-year-old minor boy became victim of family feud as a man poured hot water on him. The shocking incident took place in the Khasapada village under Daitari Police station in Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The victim boy has been identified as the eight year old son of Rabi Melsandi.

As per reports, the brother in law of the kid poured hot water on him after being angry by a family feud. Following the incident as the kid became critical; his family members called for an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to Anandapur hospital. As of now, condition of the kid is said to be critical.