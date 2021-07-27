Shocking! 8-year-old minor boy critical as man pours hot water on him in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

By WCE 5
8-year-old boy critical man pours hot water

Anandapur: In a heart-stirring incident an 8-year-old minor boy became victim of family feud as a man poured hot water on him. The shocking incident took place in the Khasapada village under Daitari Police station in Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The victim boy has been identified as the eight year old son of Rabi Melsandi.

Related News

Step father beats minor girl to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar…

Youth hangs himself near house of father-in-law in Odisha’s…

As per reports, the brother in law of the kid poured hot water on him after being angry by a family feud. Following the incident as the kid became critical; his family members called for an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to Anandapur hospital. As of now, condition of the kid is said to be critical.

Also read: Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Yet another letter of Bidyabharati comes to fore, expresses frustration
You might also like
Entertainment

Remembering Odia album queen Deepa Sahu

State

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021: Class 10th Passed Candidates can apply

State

2 devotees, cop spotted entering Puri Gundicha Temple amid Covid restrictions

State

Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Yet another letter of Bidyabharati comes to fore,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.