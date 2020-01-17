Shocking! 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Odisha; Accused Arrested

Sundergarh : Police on Friday arrested a person for allegedly raping his seven-year-old niece at at Bileigada village in Bhasma area of Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The accused person has been identified as Telespar Tapno.

The incident had occurred on January 15. However, the accused was arrested following the complaint lodged by victim’s grandmother at Bhasma Police Station.

According to reports, the minor girl was staying with her maternal grandmother after the demise of her parents.

On the fateful day, Tapno found her alone in the house and allegedly showed her some obscene videos. Later, the accused raped the minor girl.

Hearing her scream, the victim’s grandmother reached the house and rescued the girl. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot.

Soon after the incident, the elderly woman informed the matter to the village committee but no action was taken against the accused.

Following which, the woman lodged a complaint at Bhasma Police Station against Tapno. Subsequently, the accused was arrested today.