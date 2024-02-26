Shocking! 4 minor girls missing in Titlagarh of Odisha

Titlagarh: In a shocking piece of news, as many as four minor girls have gone missing from Titlagarh town in Odisha, said reports on Monday.

Reports say that as many as three minor girls have gone missing from various areas (padas) of Titlagarh city. The families of the missing girls have lodged complaints at the Titlagarh police station.

The missing minor girls in Titlagarh have gone missing from the following area namely, Jhankara pada, Deobandha pada, Sirabhata pada. It has been reported that the girls have gone missing since yesterday that is Sunday night.

It is further worth mentioning that, the missing minor girls are aged between 10-years-old to 12-years-old. The police has started an investigation in this regard. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Earlier in Septemper last year, two minor girls went missing on Saturday while they were taking bath in a canal in Kandhamal district of Odisha. One of the girls has been rescued while the other is still missing. The incident took place Polapali canal in Shaliguda village under Judabali Panchayat in Kotgarh block.

Reportedly, after returning from the school the two girls had gone to the canal to take bath when they slipped and dragged into the deep water.

Hearing the girl’s scream, the villagers rushed near them to rescue. They informed the fire brigade and the fire fighters arrived at the scene immediately. The rescue operation of the other student is underway while Kotgarh Tehsildar Dibakar Majhi and BDO Arjun Pradhan are present at the scene.