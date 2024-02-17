Shocking! 4 disfigured bodies found on railway tracks in Odisha-Jharkhand border

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, as many as four disfigured bodies found on railway tracks in Odisha-Jharkhand border on Saturday. It looks as if someone has killed and thrown them away.

Reports say that, four dismembered bodies were recovered from Odisha-Jharkhand border. A dead body was recovered from the railway track near Talaburu – Kendaposhi station.

Reports say that, two bodies were found inside the sack and two bodies were lying outside. Among the the four dead are two children, a woman and a man.

The dead woman’s wrists have been tied said reports in this regard. were tied. While the cause of death is unclear, it is suspected that someone killed him and threw him on the track. GRP is still investigating the incident.

The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter. An investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident in November 16, 2023 two dismembered dead bodies have been found on the railway tracks in Koraput district of Odisha. According to reports, the two bodies in a disfigured condition were found on the railway tracks by the locals.

The incident has been reported from the railway tracks near the Jarti station in Koraput district. The bodies were found to be divided into several parts and strewn all over the railway tracks. The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

Further it is worth mentioning that, whether the death was a murder or the train had run over them or a suicide is yet to be ascertained by the police. The GRP (Government Railway Police) has reached the spot and is investigating into the incident. Detailed reports are awaited in this matter. The locals are in a state of shock following the incident said reports.