Shocking! 4 bodies of family memebrs’ found inside house in Bargarh

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, as many as 4 bodies of a family members have been found from their house in Jandol village under Bheden block here in Odisha this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sesh Meher, his wife Khireswari Meher, daughter Shibani Meher and son Arbind Meher of the village.

According to reports, among the 4 bodies of the family members recovered, 2 were found hanging and the other 2 were lying on the floor.

When the local people saw the bodies of the family members they informed the local police station regarding the incident.

On being informed, the police reached the spot seized the body and initiated a probe into the matter.

However, the mystery still deepens under what circumstances the family members fell victim to death and is it a case of suicide or murder?

A situation of terror has surrounded the village following the mysterious death of the family members.