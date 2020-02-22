Shocking! 3 year old had to marry a dog in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj !

Baripada: If the reports are to be believed a marriage was solemnised between a 3-year-old kid and a dog in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The unusual incident took place in Baria village under Sukruli block of the district.

It seems unusual to hear that marriage was solemnised between a child and a dog. Parents of the kid reportedly nodded to the unusual marriage for bestowing good luck to the child.

As per reports, the said toddler was born with an uneven tooth, which originally is seen in case of a canine. organised the ceremony because the baby was born with uneven tooth. The unusual tooth is a pointed one that is normally found in between the incisors and premolars of a canine, which normally is accepted as a dog.

The report further says that the village where the marriage was solemnised is dominated by tribal people who have Interesting rituals. While these rituals seem odd to the mainstream society, these are commonly accepted in the tribal society and hence there was not an issue with the marriage.

According to reports similar marriages have also been solemnised earlier in a few other villages of the block.