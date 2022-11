Shocking! 2 sons and wife kill man in Ganjam of Odisha

Khallikote: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed by his two sons and wife over a family dispute in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The incident took place at Tota village in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The police intervened when the family tried to cremate the body in haste.

The accused trio has been detained by the police, further investigation is underway.

Details awaited.