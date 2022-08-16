Shocking! 2 Miscreants Kill Youth In Front Of Mother In Odisha

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a youth was killed mercilessly in front of his mother in the premises of Bhima Bhoi Medical College.

The incident has been reported from Bolangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the mother-son duo were on the way to open their shop near the hospital when two miscreants attacked the youth and killed him on the spot.

The reason behind the attack is said to be business rivalry. A probe is underway by the Bolangir Town Police.

Further reports awaited.