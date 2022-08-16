youth killed odisha

Shocking! 2 Miscreants Kill Youth In Front Of Mother In Odisha

By WCE 2 101 0

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a youth was killed mercilessly in front of his mother in the premises of Bhima Bhoi Medical College.

The incident has been reported from Bolangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the mother-son duo were on the way to open their shop near the hospital when two miscreants attacked the youth and killed him on the spot.

The reason behind the attack is said to be business rivalry. A probe is underway by the Bolangir Town Police.

Further reports awaited.

 

You might also like
State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar Today

State

Over 11 lakh cusec water flowing in Mundali, over 5 lakh cusec in Naraj

State

Heavy rainfall warning issued for Odisha on Aug 18, Fresh low pressure likely to form…

State

Watch: Car washed away in flood water, miraculous escape for 4 passengers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.