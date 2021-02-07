Kotagarh: In a bone-chilling incident, two brothers allegedly raped their relative sister after making her drink salpa rasa (liquor collected from salpa tree). The heinous crime has been reported from Pidudilima village under Kotagarh police limits in Kandhamal district.

The accused duo has been identified as Asesh Badamajhi and his brother Nilambhar Badamajhi. Both of them have been arrested following outrage in the village after the incident.

According to sources, the accused duo had taken three girls including the victim to a nearby jungle of the village for some reason on January 29. The two made the girls drink country salpa rasa so that they get intoxicated.

While two girls managed to go back to the village, the victim was left behind with the accused duo. Taking advantage of the situation, the duo raped her in the jungle.

The matter came to the fore after the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members who lodged a written complaint in this regard.

The police have arrested the rapists and launched a probe into the matter.