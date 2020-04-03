20 pisitive cases in odisha

Shocking ! 15 COVID 19 Positive cases confirmed today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Fifteen COVID 19 positive cases found in a single day today in Odisha.  After today’s 15, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state rises to 20.

Out of the 15 cases of COVID 19 positive found in Odisha today, 7 persons are close contacts of the corona positive victim from Surya Nagar, whose identity had been revealed yesterday. His wife, daughter and tenants have been found COVID positive.

Also today three persons from Bomikhal area of the capital city had been found coronavirus positive. After the Bomikhal area was sealed by the state Govt.

A new covid 19 positive case has been confirmed from Puri besides the one from Cuttack. Besides, one case from Jajpur and 2 cases of Bhadrak also has been confirmed today.

1395 samples were tested in Odisha today out of which 237 tests were done at RMRC, 25 samples tested at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and 20 tests were done in SCB Medical Cuttack. Here is the list.

