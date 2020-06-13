Shocking! 120-yr-old woman dragged on cot to bank in Odisha for verification

Nuapada: In this present time when banks are providing hi-tech services like mobile ATM facility, online banking etc. in the State a rare but sad and shocking incident has hit the headlines.

An woman had to drag a cot on the road up to the bank which was laden with her 120 year old mother to get the pension money paid to her from the Utkal Bank. The 120 year old woman has been identified as Labhe Baghel.

The rare incident took place in Baragan village under Khariar block of Nuapada district in Odisha.

As per reports, the old woman had sent her daughter Gunja Dei, who also is a senior citizen, to the bank to withdraw Rs.1500 from her pension account. However, the bank official named Ajit Pradhan denied the payment and asked for verification of the account holder. .

Accordingly, the woman had no other option but to pull her 120 year old mother on a cot to the bank. Since the poor woman had not any other arrangement to shift her old mother to the bank she finally decided to take help of a cot.

Reacting over this rare and sad development intellectuals of the area have raised question: why a field officer was not engaged to provide banking services to the age old woman.

On the other hand the bank official has said that he was not aware of the age of the woman. After knowing the reality he immediately made the payment.