Shivaratri 2021 at Lingaraj temple, Bhubaneswar tomorrow: Rituals’ schedule here

Bhubaneswar: Mahashivaratri to be observed in different shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva across Odisha tomorrow amid abidance of Covid guidelines. The most awaited ritual of putting the Mahadeepa atop the famous Lingaraj temple in the capital city will be at 10 pm on Thursday.

Ample security arrangement has been made of smooth observance of the famous festival. A preparatory meeting was held on Wednesday in the chairmanship of new Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi for smooth execution of Shivaratri. As many as 34 platoons of Police Force will be deployed for the occasion. Five Additional DCPs and 13 ACPs will work under the DCP tomorrow. As many as 17 Inspectors and 86 Sub-Inspectors will look after crowd control. Arrangement has also been made for smooth traffic control. Devotees have been asked not to crowd the place while they will have to pay obescience by abiding Covid Guidelines.

Meanwhile the Lingaraj temple authorities have release the list of rituals to be observed tomorrow during Shivaratri as follows: