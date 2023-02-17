Shiva temples across Odisha prepare for Maha Shivaratri 2023

Bhubaneswar: The famous Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri is being observed on Saturday all over Odisha.

Reportedly, the Twin City Commissionerate Police shall issue a traffic advisory for hassle-free traffic arrangement during Maha Shivaratri at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar in view the large congregation of thousands of devotees here.

The Mahadeepa will be raised atop the Lingaraj temple at 10 pm on Maha Shivratri. The devotees can light diyas on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also issued guidelines in view of large gathering congregations outside/ within the temple premises.

What is the significance of Maha Shivaratri?

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. It is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti – the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha – which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti – which is nature.

This festival is also a reminder of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life.

It is also believed that Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. This heavenly dance is known as tandav among his devotees.

This festival is celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm by the devotees who visit the temples. They also keep a full-day fast that begins in the morning of the festival and ends the following day after the Mahadeepa gets raised atop the Shiv temple.

How to prepare for Maha Shivaratri fasting?