Shiva Linga found from Puri sea beach

Puri: A Shiva Linga was found from near the light house on the sea beach of Puri on Sunday. It is suspected that the Shiva Linga reached the spot after being swept by the water of the sea.

One Rakesh Sahu and Kanha Mahanti along with their friends from Baseli Sahi of the pilgrim city had gone to the sea beach. One of them noticed something of black coloured. Out of curiosity, they dug the sand and found the Shiva Linga.

While it is not clear under what condition the Shiva Linga was there on the spot, it is assumed that it has been washed ashore from somewhere else.

